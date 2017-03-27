Shawn Long carving out a spot with Si...

Shawn Long carving out a spot with Sixers

When he talked about Shawn Long, veteran Gerald Henderson got straight to the point about his 76ers teammate, who spent the bulk of his rookie season in the NBA Development League. The reserve center finished with 15 points and a career-high 10 rebounds Sunday in the loss to the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

