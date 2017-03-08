Saturday's game: 76ers at Clippers,

Saturday's game: 76ers at Clippers,

Update: The Clippers played one of their better games since the All-Star break on Thursday, routing the Memphis Grizzlies, 114-98, on the road and creating a three-game buffer over Memphis for the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoff race. Austin Rivers scored 20 points, and Chris Paul added 19 points and seven assists to lead the Clippers.

