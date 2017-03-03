Saric, Ferrell named February 2017 Rookies of the Month

NEW YORK The Philadelphia 76ers' Dario Saric and the Dallas Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell today were named the Kia NBA Eastern and Western Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. Saric, the 12th pick in NBA Draft 2014 presented by State Farm, led all rookies in scoring and ranked second in rebounding for the month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.