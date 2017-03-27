Report: Sacramento Kings interested in former Philadelphia 76ers GM Sam Hinkie

Once upon a time, Sam Hinkie, then the GM of the Philadelphia 76ers , fleeced the Sacramento Kings in a trade in which the Sixers got Nik Stauskas , a future first-round pick, and the rights to swap picks in exchange for a few second-round picks and taking on some contracts. Now, the Kings are interested in acquiring the services of the man who once made their front office look foolish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.