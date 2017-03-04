Pistons set season high for points in 136-106 rout of 76ers

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13 of his 26 points in Detroit's dominating third quarter, and the Pistons set a season high for points while rolling to a 136-106 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The Pistons, holding the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, had lost two of three, including Wednesday's 109-86 drubbing at New Orleans that resulted in coach Stan Van Gundy calling out point guard Reggie Jackson .

