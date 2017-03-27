Picks 4 & 6

So I've been frequenting tankathon.com a lot lately and I have been surprised by how often the Sixers end up with picks 4 and 6. Assuming Fultz, Jackson, and Ball are gone and the Sixers DON'T trade away one of those picks, what two players would you select and why? And feel free to make a case for any of the above mentioned players falling past 3. Personally I'd love to see the Sixers draft Fox and Isaac.

