Philadelphia 76ers Must Extend Robert Covington This Summer

Mar 19, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports With all the improvements Robert Covington has made, the Philadelphia 76ers should look to extend him and make him part of their future plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sixer Sense.