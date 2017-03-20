Philadelphia 76ers Must Extend Robert Covington This Summer
Mar 19, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports With all the improvements Robert Covington has made, the Philadelphia 76ers should look to extend him and make him part of their future plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sixer Sense.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC