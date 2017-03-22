Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid's future appears murky
Another batch of bad news was handed to Philadelphia 76ers fans Wednesday as ESPN's Marc Stein reported that Joel Embiid is likely to have knee surgery on his left knee. Sixers fans should be almost immune to news like this at this juncture in the road.
