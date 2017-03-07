Philadelphia 76ers have another Rookie of the Year candidate in Dario Saric
Philadelphia 76ers have another Rookie of the Year candidate in Dario Saric Saric averages 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mCNKZR The Philadelphia 76ers rookie will be shut down for the rest of the year after an MRI showed a significant tear in his meniscus.
