Philadelphia 76ers at Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Blazer's Edge Night is finally here! A big thank you to all of you who donated tickets or helped raise awareness in any way; you are the reason this event has continued to grow and brighten the lives of so many children Amidst all the celebration, an actual game will be played between a surging Trail Blazers team gunning for a season-high fourth win in a row, and the struggling 76ers, who have dropped 13 of their last 19 games.

