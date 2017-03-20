Pacers final score: Pacers fall flat vs. Raptors in 116-91 loss
Familiar issues cropped up in a loss to a familiar opponent, with rebounding and three point shooting sending the Indiana Pacers into their latest alternating loss, dropping to the Toronto Raptors on the road. From the outset, the Pacers had no answer for the familiar rebounding dominance from Jonas Valanciunas , leading to four extra points in an eight point first quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indy Cornrows.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC