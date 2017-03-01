Noel shines in his first start as the Mavs defeat the Grizzlies, 104-100

The 6-11 center who couldn't make it on time for the Mavs' charter flight to Atlanta this past Tuesday, more than made up for his faux pas against the Grizzlies.Playing like a wily veteran, Noel tallied 15 points, blocked two shots and hauled in a career-high tying 17 rebounds to steer the Mavs to a 104-100 triumph over the Grizzlies before an American Airlines Center sellout crowd of 19.480.Noel appeared to be everywhere at once as the Mavs befuddled the high-powered Grizzlies while more than making up for a 16-point loss to Memphis back on Nov. 18 when Dallas tallied just 64 points. Noel's effort helped the Mavs winning the rebounding battle against the tough Grizzlies, 45-39."

