Mavericksa Noel sits out again, may be able to return to play Monday
Dallas Mavericks center Nerlens Noel has missed the past two games with a sore left knee, but doesn't know if the injury will keep him out of Monday's game at Toronto. Noel sat out Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets and Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns while dealing with the injury that cropped up in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC