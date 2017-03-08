Mavericksa Noel sits out again, may be able to return to play Monday

Dallas Mavericks center Nerlens Noel has missed the past two games with a sore left knee, but doesn't know if the injury will keep him out of Monday's game at Toronto. Noel sat out Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets and Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns while dealing with the injury that cropped up in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

