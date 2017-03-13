Man In 80s Struck, Killed By Hit-And-...

Man In 80s Struck, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Van Nuys

Police are searching Monday for a four-door sedan with front-end damage and a possibly broken windshield that may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in his 80s.

