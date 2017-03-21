Magic storm back to beat 76ers 112-109 in OT
The invigorated Magic rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit, then outlasted the Philadelphia 76ers 112-109 in overtime Monday night. Orlando won consecutive games for the first time since late December.
