Liberty Links: Steve Nash is a fan of Sixers guard T.J. McConnell
The Sixers didn't make any progress in the lottery standings Wednesday night - damn you, Russell Westbrook ! - but one of their players got a nice compliment from one of the greatest to ever play his position. Steve Nash is apparently a T.J. McConnell fan! Some context: Nash and Simmons were discussing the evolution of the point guard position, and how there are few "old school" point guards left in today's NBA.
