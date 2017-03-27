Liberty Links: Steve Nash is a fan of Sixers guard T.J. McConnell

The Sixers didn't make any progress in the lottery standings Wednesday night - damn you, Russell Westbrook ! - but one of their players got a nice compliment from one of the greatest to ever play his position. Steve Nash is apparently a T.J. McConnell fan! Some context: Nash and Simmons were discussing the evolution of the point guard position, and how there are few "old school" point guards left in today's NBA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.