K.J. McDaniels' overall game shows promise for Nets
KJ McDaniels, #14, of the Brooklyn Nets collides with Jason Smith, left, of the Washington Wizards after dunking during the second half at Verizon Center on Friday, March 24, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith ATLANTA - In a season devoted to development, the Nets' decision to acquire the contract of wing K.J. McDaniels from Houston for cash considerations at the trade deadline is proving to be a bargain. The promise that he showed as a rookie in Philadelphia faded when he played a limited role for the Rockets, but it has begun to emerge again with the Nets.
