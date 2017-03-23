K.J. McDaniels' overall game shows pr...

K.J. McDaniels' overall game shows promise for Nets

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

KJ McDaniels, #14, of the Brooklyn Nets collides with Jason Smith, left, of the Washington Wizards after dunking during the second half at Verizon Center on Friday, March 24, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith ATLANTA - In a season devoted to development, the Nets' decision to acquire the contract of wing K.J. McDaniels from Houston for cash considerations at the trade deadline is proving to be a bargain. The promise that he showed as a rookie in Philadelphia faded when he played a limited role for the Rockets, but it has begun to emerge again with the Nets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan '17 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,650 • Total comments across all topics: 279,829,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC