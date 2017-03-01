Joel Embiid's season over because of left knee problems
Philadelphia center Joel Embiid's season is over because of left knee problems, including a torn meniscus that is worse than the team first thought. The 76ers made the announcement Wednesday, hours before the team's game against the Miami Heat.
