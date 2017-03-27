Jahlil Okafor, Robert Covington will miss Philadelphia 76ers remaining seven games
Jahlil Okafor and Robert Covington will miss the remaining seven games of the season for the Philadelphia 76ers, the team announced Friday. Covington underwent an MRI on his right knee that revealed a slight tear of the meniscus, while Okafor has not played since banging his knee in a game against Oklahoma City on March 22. "At this stage of the year, it seems like its the right thing to do," Sixers coach Brett Brown said.
