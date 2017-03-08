Harden leads the way as Rockets pull away from Bulls, 115-9429...

Harden leads the way as Rockets pull ...

James Harden had 19 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds, and the Houston Rockets used a dominant third quarter for a 115-94 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Houston outscored Chicago 36-14 in the third quarter - after scoring the last nine points of the first half - on 13-of-22 shooting, including 7 of 12 on 3-pointers.

