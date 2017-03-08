George's 3rd-quarter flurry sends Pacers past Pistons 115-98
Paul George scored 13 of his 21 points in the third quarter to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 115-98 blowout win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. The Pacers swept the four-game season series and moved two games in front of Detroit in the playoff chase.
