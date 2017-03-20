Frank Vogel offered Jim O'Brien job w...

Frank Vogel offered Jim O'Brien job with Magic last summer

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Jim O'Brien gave Frank Vogel most of Vogel's big breaks in coaching The Orlando Magic 's loss turned out to be the Philadelphia 76ers ' gain this past offseason when the Sixers hired Jim O'Brien to work as their lead assistant coach. Magic coach Frank Vogel had offered O'Brien a job as a consultant to the Magic's coaching staff.

