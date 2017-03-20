Frank Vogel offered Jim O'Brien job with Magic last summer
Jim O'Brien gave Frank Vogel most of Vogel's big breaks in coaching The Orlando Magic 's loss turned out to be the Philadelphia 76ers ' gain this past offseason when the Sixers hired Jim O'Brien to work as their lead assistant coach. Magic coach Frank Vogel had offered O'Brien a job as a consultant to the Magic's coaching staff.
