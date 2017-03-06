Ex-Cajun Long called up by NBAa s 76ers

Ex-Cajun Long called up by NBAa s 76ers

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

The Philadelphia 76ers on Monday called up power forward/center Shawn Long from the NBA Development League's Sixers-affiliated Delaware 87ers and signed the former UL standout to a 10-day contact. Undrafted last year, the Morgan City High product played on the Ragin' Cajuns' 2014 NCAA Tournament team left UL in 2016 as its all-time leading rebounder and No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb 20 NextPhartzz 2
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan '17 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,016 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC