Embiid has surgery to repair torn meniscus Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has minor surgery on his left knee to repair a torn meniscus Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nObECc CHICAGO - Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had minor surgery on his left knee Friday to repair a torn meniscus. Embiid should be able to transition to full weight-bearing workouts in about two weeks, according to a statement from Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache, who performed the surgery in Los Angeles.

