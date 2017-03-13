Dwyane Wade's fractured elbow may have ended his Chicago Bulls stint

After Dwyane Wade processed the emotional sting of leaving the Miami Heat franchise he led to three championships and then low-balled him in free agency, he set a goal of restoring his hometown Chicago Bulls' respectability with a return to the playoffs.If that happens, it will occur without Wade, whose regular season ended when an MRI exam revealed a small fracture in the right elbow he sprained during their loss this week to the Memphis Grizzlies. SHARE Share on Facebook SHARE Share on Twitter TWEET Link Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade: "It's not the way I would have written it."

