Career nights for Saric, Long lift 76ers past Bulls, 117-107

Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric shoots over Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, March 24, 2017. Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric shoots over Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, March 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.