Antetokounmpo, Snell lead Bucks past 76ers, 112-98

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points, Tony Snell had 18 of his season-high 21 in the first half and the Bucks never trailed in a 112-98 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Malcolm Brogdon and Khris Middleton added 13 apiece for the Bucks, who won their third straight game to stay 1 ½ games back of Detroit for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

