76ers rout Mavericks in Noel's return to Philadelphia
Justin Anderson tied his career high with 19 points and Robert Covington scored 12 of his 18 points in Philadelphia's dominant third quarter, helping the 76ers rout the Dallas Mavericks 116-74
