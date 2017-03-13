76ers/Mavs Best-Worst: Holmes, Matthe...

76ers/Mavs Best-Worst: Holmes, Matthews and a season-best defensive effort

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Philadelphia 76ers' Richaun Holmes in action during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, March 17, 2017, in Philadelphia. Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers' 116-74 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center: Best performance: Richaun Holmes gets on a night when his Sixers teammate Justin Anderson finished with a game-high 19 points in a reserve role against his former team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb 20 NextPhartzz 2
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan '17 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,993 • Total comments across all topics: 279,669,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC