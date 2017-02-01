Would You Rather?
A. Draft Markelle Fultz and NOT get the Lakers pick this year, losing it to next year. And having uncertainty about the future beyond that draft pick ... B. Miss the Lakers pick entirely but make the playoffs on the backs of Embiid and a hampered/somewhat ineffective Simmons, hurting our draft stock..... D. Miss the Lakers pick but draft Monk, sign Jrue? My choice is "D" .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan 25
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
|Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC