Would You Rather?

A. Draft Markelle Fultz and NOT get the Lakers pick this year, losing it to next year. And having uncertainty about the future beyond that draft pick ... B. Miss the Lakers pick entirely but make the playoffs on the backs of Embiid and a hampered/somewhat ineffective Simmons, hurting our draft stock..... D. Miss the Lakers pick but draft Monk, sign Jrue? My choice is "D" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.