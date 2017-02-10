Without Embiid, 76ers snap Miami's 13-game winning streak

Nerlens Noel, Robert Covington and Dario Saric each scored 19 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 117-109 victory Saturday night over Miami , snapping the Heat's winning streak at 13 games. Goran Dragic had 30 points for the Heat, whose winning streak was the longest in the NBA this season, the third-best in team history and tops in league history by a sub-.500 team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.