Whiteside, Heat win 10th straight, roll 76ers 125-102

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside shoots over Philadelphia 76ers forward Nerlens Noel in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Miami. Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside shoots over Philadelphia 76ers forward Nerlens Noel in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.