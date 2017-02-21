We're learning more about the stunning DeMarcus Cousins trade, and it ...
How could the Kings trade a 26-year-old, all-NBA center for stop-gap, role players in Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway, a 23-year-old rookie in Buddy Hield, a 2017 first-round draft pick that may fall outside the lottery, and a second-round pick? While there are a lot of pieces, none of them represent the haul that other teams, like the Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic, got for trading superstars Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, respectively. As more information about the trade trickles out, it sounds like the basis of the deal was a $209 million decision the Kings had to make on Cousins.
