We're learning more about the stunnin...

We're learning more about the stunning DeMarcus Cousins trade, and it ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

How could the Kings trade a 26-year-old, all-NBA center for stop-gap, role players in Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway, a 23-year-old rookie in Buddy Hield, a 2017 first-round draft pick that may fall outside the lottery, and a second-round pick? While there are a lot of pieces, none of them represent the haul that other teams, like the Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic, got for trading superstars Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, respectively. As more information about the trade trickles out, it sounds like the basis of the deal was a $209 million decision the Kings had to make on Cousins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Mon NextPhartzz 2
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan 25 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,153 • Total comments across all topics: 279,056,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC