Welcome to NBA trade season, already underway in earnest Welcome to trade season, already underway in earnest and will remain so until Thursday afternoon's deadline Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m19WwC Eastern Conference small forward Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls passes the ball during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. NEW ORLEANS - Jahlil Okafor viewed New Orleans during All-Star weekend with a different lens than usual, since he thought there was a chance it may have been his next home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.