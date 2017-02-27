Warriors Defeat Sixers 119-108: The Death Lineup is Not For the Faint of Heart

The Golden State Warriors made their yearly trip to the Wells Fargo Center tonight, the one day per year your younger cousin wears their Steph Curry Dubs jersey and Under Armour sneakers and behaves like a complete bandwagon fan in the Sixers' home. The 76ers held Golden State to a three-point lead at 59-56 in the first half somehow despite the huge disparity in talent level between the two teams, due in part to a putrid one-for-17 shooting performance on three-pointers from the Dubs and some timely contributions from Dario Saric and Richaun Holmes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.