Warriors Defeat Sixers 119-108: The D...

Warriors Defeat Sixers 119-108: The Death Lineup is Not For the Faint of Heart

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Liberty Ballers

The Golden State Warriors made their yearly trip to the Wells Fargo Center tonight, the one day per year your younger cousin wears their Steph Curry Dubs jersey and Under Armour sneakers and behaves like a complete bandwagon fan in the Sixers' home. The 76ers held Golden State to a three-point lead at 59-56 in the first half somehow despite the huge disparity in talent level between the two teams, due in part to a putrid one-for-17 shooting performance on three-pointers from the Dubs and some timely contributions from Dario Saric and Richaun Holmes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb 20 NextPhartzz 2
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan '17 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,325 • Total comments across all topics: 279,222,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC