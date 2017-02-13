Wall's insane pass highlights Wiz blowout

Midway through the third quarter of an aggressively one-sided beatdown of the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards power forward Markieff Morris picked off a Russell Westbrook pass and flung it ahead toward Wall, unleashing the All-Star point guard in the open court. As he raced down the left side of the lane, teammate Otto Porter Jr. sprinted along the right side to create a two-on-one against OKC defender Jerami Grant.

