Waiters benefiting from lessons learned in past career stops
Dion Waiters is quick to point out that he has learned plenty in a short time from Miami coach Erik Spoelstra and the assistants on the Heat staff Waiters benefiting from lessons learned in past career stops Dion Waiters is quick to point out that he has learned plenty in a short time from Miami coach Erik Spoelstra and the assistants on the Heat staff Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kEa3x2 Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters goes to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Miami.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan 25
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
|Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC