Dion Waiters is quick to point out that he has learned plenty in a short time from Miami coach Erik Spoelstra and the assistants on the Heat staff Waiters benefiting from lessons learned in past career stops Dion Waiters is quick to point out that he has learned plenty in a short time from Miami coach Erik Spoelstra and the assistants on the Heat staff Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kEa3x2 Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters goes to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.