Wade scores 31, Bulls blow big lead but hold off Kings

Wade scores 31, Bulls blow big lead but hold off Kings

12 hrs ago

Dwyane Wade scored 31 points, including the final seven for Chicago to help the Bulls hold off the Sacramento Kings 112-107 on Monday night. After the Bulls squandered a 27-point lead in the second half, Wade hit a tiebreaking 20-footer to put them ahead for good, 109-107, with 13 seconds left.

