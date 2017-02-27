VIDEO: Russell Westbrook, Joe Mixon, Thunder players appear at Migos concert in Oklahoma City
The Thunder guard had his name remixed into the song, and while onstage an enthusiastic Westbrook came up to lead the chant. Among the faces spotted onstage with Westbrook were his brother Ray Westbrook , Thunder teammates Semaj Christon , Andre Roberson and Jerami Grant , former University of Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon , Rapper Lil Uzt Vert , who appears on "Bad and Boujee," has had his song "Do What I Want" featured in a Westbrook commercial for Jordan Brand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC