The Curious Case of Bruno Caboclo
Bruno Caboclo was drafted 3 years ago by the Toronto Raptors, yet remains an enigma. Where has he been and what expectations should fans have for him? The 2014 NBA draft won't go down as one of the best in NBA history.
