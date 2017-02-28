The 76ers need to call up Nate Robinson now
The 76ers need to call up Nate Robinson now It would be fun! Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/02/the-76ers-need-to-call-up-nate-robinson-now-heres-why With Joel Embiid out indefinitely, Ben Simmons officially not suiting up this season and 76ers fans going back to their general sad state of just trusting the never-ending process, came this line from a CSN Philly story about Nate Robinson: Seriously though - why not? It's the second half of the season and the 76ers are sporting a sub-.400 winning percentage and have lost 2 in a row this week - even though Steph Curry actually couldn't make a shot on Monday night So 76ers, while we're all trusting the process, let's just have some fun at this point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC