The 76ers need to call up Nate Robins...

The 76ers need to call up Nate Robinson now

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

The 76ers need to call up Nate Robinson now It would be fun! Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/02/the-76ers-need-to-call-up-nate-robinson-now-heres-why With Joel Embiid out indefinitely, Ben Simmons officially not suiting up this season and 76ers fans going back to their general sad state of just trusting the never-ending process, came this line from a CSN Philly story about Nate Robinson: Seriously though - why not? It's the second half of the season and the 76ers are sporting a sub-.400 winning percentage and have lost 2 in a row this week - even though Steph Curry actually couldn't make a shot on Monday night So 76ers, while we're all trusting the process, let's just have some fun at this point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb 20 NextPhartzz 2
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan '17 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC