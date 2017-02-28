The 76ers need to call up Nate Robinson now It would be fun! Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/02/the-76ers-need-to-call-up-nate-robinson-now-heres-why With Joel Embiid out indefinitely, Ben Simmons officially not suiting up this season and 76ers fans going back to their general sad state of just trusting the never-ending process, came this line from a CSN Philly story about Nate Robinson: Seriously though - why not? It's the second half of the season and the 76ers are sporting a sub-.400 winning percentage and have lost 2 in a row this week - even though Steph Curry actually couldn't make a shot on Monday night So 76ers, while we're all trusting the process, let's just have some fun at this point.

