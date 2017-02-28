Teague has 25 to lift Pacers over Roc...

Teague has 25 to lift Pacers over Rockets, 117-108

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

Jeff Teague scored 25 points and the Indiana Pacers overcame a huge first-half deficit and withstood a late rally by Houston to beat the Rockets 117-108 on Monday night. C.J. Miles made a 3-pointer with 40.8 seconds left to make it 113-108, and Teague added a two free throws after that to put the game out of reach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb 20 NextPhartzz 2
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan '17 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,005 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC