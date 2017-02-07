Spurs vs. 76ers game preview: Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid uncertain with injuries
It is unclear if rookie center Joel Embiid will be available Wednesday, when the Philadelphia 76ers host the San Antonio Spurs . The same can be said of another of the Sixers' highly drafted centers, Jahlil Okafor, though for an entirely different reason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan 25
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
|Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC