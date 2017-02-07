Spurs vs. 76ers game preview: Kawhi L...

Spurs vs. 76ers game preview: Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid uncertain with injuries

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: UPI

It is unclear if rookie center Joel Embiid will be available Wednesday, when the Philadelphia 76ers host the San Antonio Spurs . The same can be said of another of the Sixers' highly drafted centers, Jahlil Okafor, though for an entirely different reason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan 25 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
News Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,768 • Total comments across all topics: 278,679,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC