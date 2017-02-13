Spurs top Pacers for NBA-record 20th ...

Spurs top Pacers for NBA-record 20th straight winning season

15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs clinched their NBA-record 20th consecutive winning season with a 110-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 10 of his 19 points during the final 6 1/2 minutes as the Spurs improved to 42-13 in the season following Tim Duncan's retirement.

Chicago, IL

