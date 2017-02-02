Spurs to face surprising Sixers without Aldridge

The Spurs will be without their second-leading scorer when they face the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night in the third game of a four-game homestand. Power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who sports per-game averages of 17.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks, is out with a sore right knee, the Spurs announced Thursday morning.

