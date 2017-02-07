Sources: Pelicans in talks with 76ers to trade for Jahill Okafor

Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor drives against Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. ORG XMIT: DNA101 Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor shoots against Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes and Salah Mejri during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.