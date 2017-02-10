Sources: Jahlil Okafor not on team pl...

Sources: Jahlil Okafor not on team plane to Charlotte

Sixers' Nerlens Noel, Jahlil Okafor and Richaun Holmes on the bench against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 in Philadelphia. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer 76ers center Jahlil Okafor wasn't on Sunday's team flight to Charlotte for Monday night's game against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center, according to sources.

