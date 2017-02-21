Reports: Mavericks acquire Noel from 76ers
The Dallas Mavericks acquired forward Nerlens Noel from the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday for center Andrew Bogut, guard Justin Anderson and a conditional first-round pick, according to multiple reports. Noel, who was the sixth overall pick of the 2013 draft, is averaging 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest with the 76ers.
