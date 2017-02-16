Reality star Olivia Pierson indicates she's dating Joel Embiid; he calls it 'fake news'
Olivia Pierson, a star on the E! reality show 'WAGS,' posted a Valentine's Day message to Joel Embiid, one the Sixers' star labeled "fake news." The Sixers phenom, who's missed the Sixers' last nine games due to a bruised knee and meniscus tear, has been able to make news all season thanks to his sense of humor and social media savvy.
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan 25
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
|Next years draft is looking deeper and deeper (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
