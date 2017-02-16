Reality star Olivia Pierson indicates she's dating Joel Embiid; he calls it 'fake news'

Olivia Pierson, a star on the E! reality show 'WAGS,' posted a Valentine's Day message to Joel Embiid, one the Sixers' star labeled "fake news." The Sixers phenom, who's missed the Sixers' last nine games due to a bruised knee and meniscus tear, has been able to make news all season thanks to his sense of humor and social media savvy.

