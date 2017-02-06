Pistons vs. Sixers Preview: No Jo-Jo for Philly
The most noteworthy news leading into Monday night's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers , is that Philly will be without dominant big-man Joel Embiid for the fifth consecutive game. And while we all hope Embiid gets back to 100 percent as soon as possible, it is certainly a sigh of relief for Detroit, who will be looking to cement themselves in the playoff picture.
